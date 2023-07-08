In TikTok The debate has been unleashed by a surprising episode of revenge It has captured the attention of thousands of netizens. A woman, whose name is still unknown, decided to give her husband a lesson after discovering that he had been unfaithful with another womanand he did it in an unusual way that quickly went viral on social media.

A video, which has circulated widely on platforms such as TikTokshows the shocking moment in which Paolo Mesia’s wifea well-known councilor of the municipality of Miraflores in Lima, Peru, carries out his unexpected act of retaliation.

In the pictures you can see how the woman uses red spray paint to write various messages and accusations on Messiah’s luxurious white car, a BMW. Among the messages you can read words like “unfaithful”, “liar”, “Paolo Mesía” and “you destroyed your family“.

The woman’s identity has not yet been revealed, but according to the vehicle’s license plate records, the owners are Paolo Mesía and Nicole Cristine Portal Olivera, who is presumed to be the aggrieved wife in this situation.

The video has generated a lot of reactions online, in the comments of the video, users have expressed their surprise and opinions about the incident.

Some expressed their curiosity to know Paolo Mesía’s reaction, while others considered that his actions deserved an even stronger response. They also highlighted messages that support the attitude of the deceived womanarguing that it is necessary to impose economic consequences on the infidelssince their conscience does not seem to hurt them.

Among the most striking comments was one that said: “…ohhh, what a danger is a deceived woman.”