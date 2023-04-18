On Friday, April 7, the moment in which a group of scientists faced the fury of nature was recorded.

The eruption and great ash fall of the Bezymianny volcano, in the far east of Russia, it nearly claimed the lives of intrepid Russian volcanologists.

Video shared on social media Monday after the eruption shows scientists building a makeshift shelter with snowmobiles.

The 2,882 meter high Bezymianny volcano erupted at the end of March, and since then its activity has been increasing.

“The previous ash fallout of such magnitude at Kliuchi took place in 1964,” Ozerov, director of the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Far Middle East department of the Russian Academy of Sciences, said on the institution’s website.

According to the scientist “the ash layer reached around 8.5 centimeters”, and the ash rain continued to affect citizens days after the volcanic activity.

On Friday, a group of scientists traveled to the area to place seismographic systems and other equipment, in order to obtain better data on the activity of the volcano.

It was at that moment when there were three large emissionsone of these launched ash more than 12 kilometers high.

The academics They were caught in the middle of the catastrophe.

Realizing that they couldn’t run away They decided to build an improvised shelter with the vehicles they used to mobilize. With snow sleds they managed to survive the storm.

“Stones, lapilli, porous volcanic formations the size of a small fist, began to fall,” said one of the researchers.

The eruption of the volcano forced local authorities to call the population to stay in their homes, classes were canceled and nearby highways were closed due to the risk of mudslides.

Also I know continues with the supply of the population with medical masks and other means of individual protection for the most affected sectors.

Santiago Andres Venera Salazar

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME