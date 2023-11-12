The anguish of a match for not being relegated in the Brasileirão 2023, It ended in chaos, a field invasion, a pitched battle and a brutal brawl between Coritiba and Cruzeiro fans..

The match on matchday 34 was won by the local team, with a goal from Robson in the 90th minute; and precisely the only score of the game caused a confrontation between fans, after breaking the meshes of the stands of the Vila Capanema stadium.

Fans of both clubs mercilessly beat each other, in an uncontrollable chaos that lasted 4 minutes. It was the Military Police that was able to dispel the violent people.

The match was suspended for 25 minutes. and after the pitched battle it resumed to play six minutes of replacement.

The Coritiba club “vehemently repudiated the invasion of the field initiated by Cruzeiro fans, immediately after Coritiba’s goal, which generated a great stir,” and assured that it is “working to identify the invaders and those responsible for the incident.”

In the standings, Coritiba is second to last with 29 points, on the verge of imminent descent; For its part, Cruzeiro is seventeenth with 37 units, located in the last box that gives relegation (four go down to B).

Images of the fight that go around the world

