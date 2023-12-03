Seville and Villarreal They tied one goal this Sunday date 15 of the Spanish League. However, the result was put in the background after a goal disallowed by the Chilean striker. Ben Bereton in the last minute of the game.

The CEO of Villarreal, Fernando Roig Negueroles, assured after the goal disallowed for his team at the request of the VAR in the Sevilla field when the match was about to end that the decision It represents a theft and charged against the way in which this tool is used.

Goal disallowed for Villarreal.

It’s outrageous, the VAR person doesn’t even have to call him

“They have clearly stolen two points from us,” explained to Efe the manager after the goal was annulled against the Chilean Ben Brereton by the referee Díaz de Mera, despite having initially granted it, but after having been notified by the VAR to review the action.

“It’s outrageous, the VAR person doesn’t even have to call him,” he said. “It is incomprehensible, the VAR is a tool to minimize errors, not to maximize errors. It is a play in which two players who are running collide, in which the one trying to defend hits our player, but, whether it is or is not, it is not a very clear or flagrant play in which the referee has wrong and the VAR corrects him, which is what the VAR is for,” he recalled.

It was Ben Brereton’s first goal in a Villarreal shirt. Canceled due to a foul prior to the goal. Incredible 😪pic.twitter.com/hUqZ5kcFo4 — ® (@0201oficial) December 3, 2023

The manager assured that the VAR should not have entered “into life” in that action, but also pointed out that Díaz de Vera should have stood by his decision. “There is a corporatism that makes it very difficult when a referee is called to change the opinion of the colleague above. It seems that they do not want to overrule the referee who is watching him calmly on TV but he was well positioned and does not see nothing, because there is nothing to see,” he denounced.

“The on-field referee should have had the personality to hold his own, but of course The culprit is the referee who is in the VAR”, he claimed Roig Negeroles, who criticized the use given to this tool.

📝The chronicle: Controversial draw against Sevilla (1-1) The Submarine tied a game that they could have won in the 96th minute with a goal by Ben Brereton annulled by the VAR due to an alleged foul by the forward on Pedrosa.#SevillaFCVillarreal — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) December 3, 2023

“It is bad for football, the VAR is there to help, not harm. We are giving a very poor image, it is only for obvious occasions and very serious errors, it is in case someone has made a serious mistake,”

With information from EFE.

