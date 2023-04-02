In Latin America they ask an exemplary sanction for referee Fernando Hernández, who directed this Saturday the duel between América and León in the MX League, which ended in a 2-2 draw; result that keeps them as escorts of the pointer Monterrey.

The accusations against Hernández have to do with an unusual event that he starred in. Everything happened when the players from León approached the judge to claim an alleged hand in the first goal of América. They insisted that he review the action and the referee refused.

In the midst of the insistent request from the visiting team, the Argentine midfielder Lucas Romero appeared on the scene, who ended up being attacked by the referee. Hernández raised his knee to hit him when he claimed him. He showed the yellow card and in passing took a direct blow to the crotch. An action that they reproach him for.

Referee assaults footballer

Edgardo Codesal, who was president and technical director of the Arbitration Commission, points out that Fernando Hernández could well be expelled from the Mexican arbitrationafter having attacked a León player, during the game against América.

After the first goal of the Águilas, which seemed to be preceded by a handball that was not reviewed by VAR, the León players went over the referee and he, clearly seen in replays, kneed the Argentine Lucas Romero.

added: “It is very serious. I do not remember in 50 years that I have in Mexico, an event of this nature. What I do definitely believe is that it can cost him the final withdrawal from arbitration “.

“What I have just seen in principle is very serious, and should lead to expulsion from arbitration. In principle, by regulation, the Disciplinary Commission must sanction him for up to 2 years, but the Arbitration Commission (chaired by Armando Archundia) can dismiss him due to the seriousness of the act”, concluded the experienced judge.

