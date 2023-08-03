Video: scandal, athlete makes a ‘ridicule’ in 100 m race. indignation

The Somali Minister of Sports accused the national athletics leader of having ridiculed the country, after having lined up a representative of Somalia “neither athlete nor runner”, who came from far behind in a 100m race on Tuesday during the Summer University Games, in Chengdu (China).

In a video that has gone viral on networks, the young woman, wearing a veil and pants and identified by the ministry as Nasra Abukar Ali, crossed the finish line more than 10 seconds after the winner, sparking jokes and outrage among Somalis on social media.

The Somali representative is “neither an athlete nor a runner” and there is in fact no “registered Somali university sports federation”, writes the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mohamed Barre Mohamud, in a letter dated Wednesday addressed to the Somali National Olympic Committee.



“Kha said Aden Dahir, president of the Somali Athletics Federation, has committed acts of abuse of power, nepotism and defamation of the nation’s name on the international scene,” he writes, calling for the leader’s suspension.

“The Ministry of Youth and Sports forcefully declares its intention to initiate legal actions,” he adds.

On social networks there was speculation that the runner was a member of Khadijo Aden Dahir’s family, which would correspond to the accusation of “nepotism” launched by the Minister of Sports. Somalia was last of 180 nations on the corruption index of the NGO Transparency International in 2022.

