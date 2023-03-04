Viral.- “My life or the baby’s?” It is a question that many women have asked themselves since during a pregnancy, whether you are expecting your first child or your third, many doubts, fears and emotions arise, for which feeling safe is one of the remedies that gives strength in a moment. as uncertain as the birth of a baby.

This question is the one that a mother in the United States has gone viral, after sharing on the social network the request that she gave to her husband if he had to choose about the life of the baby or his wife during childbirth.

The Tiktok has served for many women to express their feelings about this situation. Many of them have made it clear that they want their partners to choose to save their lives over the baby’s.

The video was posted by the user of TikTok Anabel Morales (@anabelmoralezz) who opened an intense debate, where mothers expressed their support and understanding.

“To my husband: If I’m giving birth and the doctor says you have to choose between me or the baby, please save me! I don’t want Ethan to grow up without a mother and I don’t want you to have to raise 2 babies alone and mourn your wife at the same time.” the woman wrote in the post.

For their part, hundreds of women filled the comment box with expressions of support and similar situations, since they also considered that dying is no better than saving the baby’s life.

It may interest you:

“You ruined a family”, exposes her son’s teacher for sleeping with her husband (VIRAL)

VIDEO: Why is everyone talking about the Serbian woman who dances?

VIRAL CASE. Mom ends up in the Police after not being able to tell the difference between her twins

“I asked my husband this yesterday and he said, ‘I’ll save you. We can have another baby, but I can’t have another you. Not the answer I was expecting, I was glad.’wrote a user in the comments.