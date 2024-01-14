The model and content creator Sara Uribe She is one of the most recognized celebrities in the country after her time on the reality show 'Protagonistas de Nuestra Tele' and after starring in a turbulent relationship with the former Colombian player. Freddy Guarin.

The paisa, who is currently focused on her beauty business and creating content on social networks, underwent surgery to improve her physical appearance and eliminate a 'chubby' figure.

Sara received congratulatory messages. Photo: Instagram @sara_uribe

Before undergoing the aesthetic intervention, Sarah He decided to make a dynamic through his social networks and again the questions about love relationships poured in. In one of them she hinted at Freddy Guarin.

The relationship she had with the former soccer player was one of the most famous in the country; from the fruit of their love, her son, Jacobo, was born. But the love lasted approximately 3 years and the reasons for the separation are currently unknown.

This time, one of her followers took the opportunity to question her about whether she would be with a man who is a bad dad and speaks badly of his son's mother. The paisa surprised more than one with her creative response.

Sara Uribe's recent photo session. Photo: Instagram: @sara_uribe

“One is very stupid in life, I wrote to one of them and they ate up the story until I met you and well, if they talk bad about them, then they will talk bad about you and those who come,” said the model.

Although the model and presenter did not give any name, her followers speculated that the devastating indirect goes to Freddy Guarín, because it is suspected that their relationship was murky before the separation.

