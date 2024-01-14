You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
During the picnic that Guarín had prepared for Sara, the sky was inclement and dropped heavy rain that did not ruin the meeting.
Instagram: @fguarin13 / Instagram: @sara_uribe
During the picnic that Guarín had prepared for Sara, the sky was inclement and dropped heavy rain that did not ruin the meeting.
The Colombian model left a spicy response about love relationships.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
The model and content creator Sara Uribe She is one of the most recognized celebrities in the country after her time on the reality show 'Protagonistas de Nuestra Tele' and after starring in a turbulent relationship with the former Colombian player. Freddy Guarin.
It may be of interest to you: Video: president and players violently attack a referee with fists and kicks
The paisa, who is currently focused on her beauty business and creating content on social networks, underwent surgery to improve her physical appearance and eliminate a 'chubby' figure.
Before undergoing the aesthetic intervention, Sarah He decided to make a dynamic through his social networks and again the questions about love relationships poured in. In one of them she hinted at Freddy Guarin.
The relationship she had with the former soccer player was one of the most famous in the country; from the fruit of their love, her son, Jacobo, was born. But the love lasted approximately 3 years and the reasons for the separation are currently unknown.
Read here: América de Cali: Iago Falqué would have left Colombia due to an alleged death threat
This time, one of her followers took the opportunity to question her about whether she would be with a man who is a bad dad and speaks badly of his son's mother. The paisa surprised more than one with her creative response.
“One is very stupid in life, I wrote to one of them and they ate up the story until I met you and well, if they talk bad about them, then they will talk bad about you and those who come,” said the model.
Also: Sergio Higuita takes an immense step in his personal life: a victory announced
Although the model and presenter did not give any name, her followers speculated that the devastating indirect goes to Freddy Guarín, because it is suspected that their relationship was murky before the separation.
SPORTS
More news in EL TIEMPO
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Video #Sara #Uribe #sends #devastating #hint #Freddy #Guarín #39One #stupid39
Leave a Reply