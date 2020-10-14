Sara Ali Khan is in the limelight due to the name of the drug case in the past. He was questioned by the NCB on 26 September. Recently she appeared at Mumbai Airport. Sara Ali Khan had taken the necessary remedies for protection from Corona. It is being told that she has returned to Mumbai from the shooting of ‘Atrangi Ray’. There was no one with Sarah and she looked quite sad.

The photographers were not greeted

Sara appeared in a casual look. They had facemask and face shield. However, the manner in which she reacted and greeted Sara Paparaji did not appear. Gumsuam Sara left the airport, igniting all the photographers. There are reports that she has returned after completing the schedule of ‘Atrangi Ray’ in Chennai.



Name has come in the drug case with Sushant

Drug angle is also being investigated in Sushant Singh Rajput case. According to reports, Riya Chakraborty had given a statement that Sushant used to take drugs with the cast of ‘Kedarnath’. Sara made her film debut. In this connection, Sara Ali Khan was also called by the NCB for questioning. There were reports that Sara refused to take any kind of drugs.

