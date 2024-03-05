The Colombian Rafael Santos Borré was received this Tuesday at the airport in the Brazilian city of Porto Alegre by a crowd of fans Internationala club with which he signed a contract in January, since when he was expected to be released by the Werder Bremen of Germany.

The former attacker of clubs like River Plate of Argentina and Deportivo Cali of Colombia He had a reception worthy of a movie star with a massive party with an orchestra, a parade of flags, fireworks, the beating of drums and songs with which the fans praised his qualities.

Rafael Santos Borré presented in Brazil Photo: Porto Alegre International.

The reception of the 28-year-old attacker, who will wear number 19, was called by the club's own management who, on their social networks, asked the fans to wait for him at the airport for a party prior to his presentation.

The Brazilian team agreed to payment of 6.2 million euros for 80% of the rights to Borré, which made the Colombian the second most expensive signing in the club's history after that of the Uruguayan Nico López.

The 'Machine' signed a contract in January that links him to Inter until December 2028, but his arrival in Brazil depended on the release of the Werder Bremena club where he was playing on loan from the also German Eintracht Frankfurt.

The player born in Barranquilla and common in Néstor Lorenzo's Colombian National Team will have as companions in Inter to the Ecuadorian attacker Enner Valencia, main reinforcement hired in 2023, and the Argentine Lucas Alariowho was his teammate in Frankfurt and also signed this year by the Brazilian team.

“I'm already in Porto Alegre, we'll see each other soon, a big greeting and thanks for all the love. Let's go Inter!” were the Colombian's words upon his arrival in Brazil.

Borré began his professional career in 2013 with Deportivo Cali, played for Spanish club Villarreal in 2017 and a year later was hired by River Plate, a club in which the Colombian became the top scorer in the so-called Gallardo era, with 54 goals. and 20 assists.

With Eintracht Frankfurt, for whom he signed in 2021, he won the Europa League title. Among his titles, the 2017 and 2018 Argentine Cup, the 2018 Libertadores and the 2019 Recopa Sudamericana with River Plate also stand out.

