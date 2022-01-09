The Borussia Dortmund, who came down 2-0 in the last twenty minutes, ended up winning in the final moments by 3 to 2 on his visit to the Eintracht Frankfurt, this Saturday in the 18th round of the Bundesliga.

After the 3-2 defeat in Berlin against Hertha in their farewell to 2021, Borussia Dortmund believed they crashed again when they saw themselves two goals down by a double by Colombian Rafael Santos Borré (minutes 15 and 24) for Eintracht (7th) .

Belgian Thorgan Hazard allowed Dortmund to mentally reengage in the game, cutting in 71, but it was in the last minutes of regulation time that the final comeback came, with goals from Englishman Jude Bellingham (2-2, 87) and Mahmoud Dahoud (3 to 2, in 89).

The moment of face to face

Borré also starred in a particular situation in the final stretch of the meeting. He faced neither more nor less than Erling Haaland.

In extra time, the young Norwegian decided to go to the corner to burn the last seconds of the match, the ex-River, with all the impotence, went to squeeze him, knocked him down and sent him a ‘kick’ on the floor.

Haaland was filled with fury and immediately went to ‘peche’ Borré, but the referee quickly separated them. Just at that moment, the great pearl of Dortmund said in perfect Spanish to his attacker: “What’s up brother? What’s up?”

🇳🇴Erling Haaland confronts 🇨🇴Borré and answers him in Spanish “What’s up brother?” I think it will adapt well to Spain. 😂pic.twitter.com/19YSol8SWC – Koud 🇳🇴 (@oliverkoud) January 9, 2022

