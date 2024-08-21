Junior is still suffering from its elimination in the 2024 Copa Libertadores and Colombia was left without representatives in this continental tournament. After losing the first leg 1-0 in Santiago, Arturo Reyes’ team experienced a new frustration at home.

As it happened throughout the tournament, Junior was not able to win in Barranquilla. The 1-2 defeat against Colo Colo at the Roberto Meléndez stadium leaves him watching the rest of the tournament on television and This made him lose the $1.7 million prize that Conmebol gives to each of the teams that make it into the top eight of the tournament.

Colo Colo started off winning with a great goal from Lucas Cepeda, who shot from far away, given the lack of pressure from Junior’s midfielders and the weak resistance of goalkeeper Santiago Mele, who was compromised in that action.

After the partial draw, achieved by Carlos Bacca, a defensive error in a corner kick allowed Maximiliano Falcón to score the final 1-2, which sentenced the red-and-white elimination.

Santiago Mele’s anger after Junior’s elimination

Mele, visibly upset, took his revenge in the transfer area against one of the advertising hoardings that are put up in the mixed zone when the players make statements. The goalkeeper hit one of them, which ended up on the ground. The video quickly circulated on social media.

Mele’s reaction adds to the statement made by Carlos Bacca, who also did not hide his anger at the elimination. “What can we say: ask for forgiveness from the people who come to support us, who despite everything continue to support us and we continue to do the same thing,” he said.

