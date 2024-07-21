This Sunday the 111th edition of the Tour de France. The 33.7-kilometre time trial between Monaco and Nice brings to a close a race dominated from start to finish by the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar.

The spotlights on Colombia They were on the Zipaquira Egan Bernal, who generated a lot of hope. However, his strength did not accompany him in the last week and he was overshadowed by his compatriot Santiago Buitrago, the best of ours in the general classification.

Buitrago fights with Ciccone

The man of the Bahrain ends this Sunday its first Tour de France and he can rest easy, because he always remained among the best in the general classification. The only thing he can blame himself for is that he was left out of the top 10.

Buitrago He is in the news in France and Europe, but not for a positive fact, since he was involved in a fight with the Italian Giulio Cicconewho criticized him for a controversial action in the penultimate stage of the Tour.

The Italian rider accused the Colombian of “cheating” by performing the famous “sticky bottle,” a maneuver in which the cyclist takes the bottle of his team vehicle and pushes off without making the slightest effort.

“Hey, hey, there were three of us behind you and we saw everything: with the bottle like that… we are in the Tour de France,” Ciccone shouts to Buitrago, who was resting after the exhausting stage in the Alps.

The Italian didn’t mind the presence of the press to make the claim, while the Colombian looked at him attentively. When Giulio finished speaking, Santiago looked at him fixedly and answered: “I learned it from you.”

The Italian prefers not to continue the discussion and leaves the shot, while the Bogota native continues his rest.

Buitrago did the job

Buitrago He performed an outstanding task in the Tour de France and was able to complete a demanding race against great riders who did not make it easy for anyone.

After the stage Santiago Buitrago He was somewhat disappointed by his performance in the Tour: “Whatever the result, going home and knowing that I gave my all on every day is more than satisfactory for me. I would like much more, but it is what it is. And there is one day left.”

“Pushing my body to the limit these last few days is very hard. Seeing how little by little, day after day, the fatigue builds up and everything, and that you want to give your best because it is the biggest race in the world, the Tour de France (…) this Tour only leaves me with beautiful things, nice memories, great people and I am sure there will be more in the future,” he added.

