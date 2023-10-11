The tension in Santa Fe does not stop, after the 0-5 defeat against Águilas Doradas, on Saturday in El Campín, which cost coach Hubert Bodhert his head. There were already strong protests at the stadium that day.

Now, the target of the Santa Fe fans was the club’s president, Eduardo Méndez. A group of fans arrived at the team’s administrative headquarters in the San Miguel neighborhood to demand the departure of the leader.

Méndez returned to Santa Fe in mid-2019, for a second term as president, after having led the institution between 2003 and 2006. Sports results have been weak. Since then, the men’s team has only won one title, the 2021 Super League, defeating América.

With Méndez at the helm, Santa Fe has had eight coaching staff changes and this Monday the arrival of Uruguayan Pablo Peirano was officially announced to replace Bodhert, with the idea of ​​righting the course and keeping the team among the top eight in the League .

Around 200 fans sang songs against Méndez and covered the club’s administrative headquarters with flyers calling for his departure due to poor sporting results.

Méndez was not at the headquarters at the time of the protest. The manager traveled to Barranquilla to attend the match that the Colombian National Team will play this Thursday against Uruguay, on the fifth date of the qualifying round for the 2026 World Cup in North America.

From there, the leader gave an interview to Blu Radio’s Sports Blog, in which he spoke about the fans’ protests in recent days. The note was before the demonstration this Tuesday afternoon, called through social networks.

“I have received some threats that I believe I have identified, and with the authorities we realize who is behind this. We are fans and mourners. We suffer more than the fans, nobody likes to lose 5-0. It hurts me more than many who were protesting against the president,” Méndez said.

“As for the threats, I have already informed the authorities, let’s wait for them to make a decision. Meanwhile, we are taking care of ourselves, because those who want to motivate violence do not know who they are inciting and one must always be careful. There is only one life and the day it is lost there is no solution,” added the leader.

Méndez hopes that there will be support for Peirano, who was already at the club in 2015, when, as Gerardo Pelusso’s assistant, he helped win the most important title in the history of the institution, the Copa Sudamericana.

“We hope there are no attacks and persecutions against one of those technicians that the institution wants. We need to get out of the moment we are going through,” Méndez concluded.

SPORTS