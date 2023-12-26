A police squad, with an agent dressed as Santa Claus, launched an operation in a dangerous neighborhood in Huaral, north of Lima (Peru) against a gang dedicated to micro-drug trafficking.

The Terna group, one of the squads of the National Police of Peru, recently faced one of the most dangerous drug trafficking organizations in the country's capital.

The strategy they used to carry out the raid, and subsequently the captures, was to take advantage of the Christmas holidays to get closer to the neighborhood where the criminal base operated.

There, they disguised a police officer from Santa Claus, who had the task of camouflage inside the neighborhood and then surprise the 'Renos del Man', a group dedicated to drug trafficking in Huaral.

El Comercio, Peru / Grupo de Diarios América (GDA)

