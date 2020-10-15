Actor Sanjay Dutt, for the first time, openly spoke about his battle with cancer and said that he is confident that he will soon overcome this disease. In August, there were reports that Dutt is suffering from lung cancer. The 61-year-old actor then announced that he would briefly stay away from his professional commitments to seek treatment.

In a video posted on Instagram on Wednesday evening, Sanjay Dutt is seen getting a haircut at the salon of well-known hair stylist Aalim Hakim. The actor pointed to a design like Hakim’s bruise in the hair, saying, “This scar has come in my life recently but I will beat it, I will overcome cancer soon”.

The actor’s upcoming film is “KGF: Chapter 2” and “Shamshera” with Ranbir Kapoor. Sanjay Dutt said that he is growing his beard for the sequel of 2018 film “KGF”, for the film he has to start shooting from next month. He also said that he is happy to return to the set.

At the end of the video, when Hakim says that he was happy to see the actor excited, Dutt says that he lost weight during treatment but now he has started exercising again. In the video, he further said, “My health is slowly building up again.” I will come out of this.