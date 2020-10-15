Lung is undergoing treatment for cancer. Taking a break from his treatment schedule, he recently went to Dubai with wife Manyata. Now he is back in Mumbai. Here, when he reached Salon for his haircut, many pictures and videos of him have also surfaced. The video of Sanjay has been posted by his hairstylist friend Alim. In this video, Sanjay appeared in a joking mood.

Hairstyle told ‘fresh bruises’

Sanjay Dutt tells in this video that Alim’s father used to cut his father Sunil Dutt’s hair. He was the same hairstylist in the film ‘Rocky’. After this, Alim started doing Sanjay Dutt’s haircut. He says that I am his guinea pig. Those experiments, which cannot be done by anyone, do it on me. Sometimes the hair is golden and sometimes it is red. He also shows his recent hairstyle and jokingly says that these are the latest wounds of my life. I will cure this cancer soon.

Sanjay has started work, said – will be fine soon

Sanjay also tells that he feels good after coming out of the house. He speaks in his style, ‘Kitta will be in lockdown, has been caught’. Sanjay Dutt said that he is changing the look for ‘KGF’. There is also dubbing of ‘Shamshera’. Meanwhile, Sanjay says that he is happy and will get well soon.

News of Sanjay Dutt’s cancer was revealed in August

In August, Sanjay Dutt was admitted to the hospital after suffering from breathlessness. After investigations, he came to know that he had lame cancer. Sanjay Dutt is undergoing treatment.