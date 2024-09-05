According to FIFA’s world rankings, the San Marino national team is the worst in the world, ranked 210th. However, on Thursday, the team had its first joy in 34 years.

According to the criteria of

Within the framework of the UEFA Nations League, San Marino won its first official match in history, beating Liechtenstein 1-0, playing at home at the Stadio Olimpico di Serravalle.

The only goal of the match was scored by striker Nico Sensoli in the 53rd minute, when he took advantage of a poor return by defender Sandro Wiolfinger to beat goalkeeper Benjamin Büchel.

The numbers of the worst selection in the Fifa ranking

San Marino played its first official match on 14 November 1990, against Switzerland. They lost 0-4 at home in the qualifying round for Euro 1992.

It took almost three years to get their first point, a goalless draw against Turkey on 10 March 1993. And the only victory in its history, until today, had been achieved in a friendly, precisely, against Liechtenstein, on April 28, 2004 (1-0, goal by Andy Selva).

It took 141 matches for San Marino to finally get another win, and they had to wait 207 matches for their first official victory. We will have to wait for the next FIFA ranking to see if the win will be enough to overtake Anguilla, second from bottom.

SPORTS

More Sports News