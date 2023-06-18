The companies unite before events, campaigns or any type of celebration that can contribute to attract the attention of more people, however, Sam’s Club, surprised by challenging customers in a peculiar way.

Costco’s well-known main competitor, Sam’s Club, decided to challenge in an ingenious way after placing unbeatable offers, but the unknown is: Could you imagine that the company would put those discounts?.

On the TikTok social network, the Sam’s Club México account, ‘@samsclubmexico’, shared a video that immediately went viral, since they added in the description: “Quite a challenge to come to #SamsClub and resist taking one of these.”

The publication that has caused a stir on the Internet, you can see a worker from the American chain of wholesale stores, recording: “top of Sam’s Club products that will leave you speechless”, the which are available from one of the largest retailers in the United States.

During the scene, the content creator tours a branch of the emblematic Walmart store membership store, where he surprised everyone by showing:

Kit of creams and fragrances of the Sweet feeling brand

electric fragrance diffuser

Nutribullet

thermos set

Member’s Mark accent chair

How can I shop at Sam’s Club without a membership?

The American chain founded on April 5, 1983 by Sam Walton, based in Bentonville Arkansas, operated by Walmart, provides services through member customers, the subsidiary of The Wholesale Club, Inc. since 2019 has Kathryn McLay as executive director.

Sam’s Club has a great impact by having a presence in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Brazil, China and Puerto Rico, for offering a large volume of exclusive items to millions of buyers.

The company that has its own brand ‘Member’s Mark’, you can buy on its website even if you do not have a membership, you will only have to enter the digital store, choose the products you want, since everyone has access, the difference is They charge you a 10% service fee.