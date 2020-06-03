The film ‘Radhey: Your Most Wanted Bhai’, starring Salman Khan, Disha Patni, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff, has resumed after almost 7 months. It is being told that the film had about 10 days of shooting in which a song and climax scene are to be shot. Right now Salman Khan and Disha Patni are shooting a song in Lonavala.

Recently, while sharing a picture of Salman, he told the fans that the shooting of Radhe has started. Now Salman has shared a Behind the Scene video on social media which shows how carefully the film is being shot keeping the corona virus in mind. The video shows the film’s set and is voiced by Jackie Shroff.

It can be seen in the video how the sanitization and mask of all is necessary on the sets. In the video, people can also be seen following social distancing. The video also features a glimpse of Salman Khan and Disha Patni shooting the song.

Let me tell you that this film, being directed by Prabhudheva, was to be released on the occasion of Eid, but due to Corona virus, its shooting stopped and then theaters stopped. After the lockdown, now its shooting has resumed. The release date of this film has not been announced yet.