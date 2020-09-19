Salman Khan is currently preparing for his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. He has been at the Panvel farmhouse for the past six months. Salman Khan has shared a new video on YouTube channel, in which he is seen doing workouts. Seeing his intensive workouts, you will also say that age is just a few marks, because even seeing the hard work of 54-year-old Salman, the youth of 24 years will also be stunned.

4-5 days of shooting of the film is left

Salman has completed the entire setup of the gym in his farmhouse. His film ‘Radhey’ survives for 4-5 days of shooting. Recently the work of dubbing of the film has also started. Randeep Hooda shared the dubbing picture. It is said that some portion of the film’s climax scene is yet to be shot.

Look at the issues not brother’s age



Salman Khan is one of the most fit actors of Bollywood even at this age. Salman, who started a craze for bodybuilding in B-town, is seen doing exercises with heavy weight in the video. Seeing their issues, it seems that there is still a lot of life left.

‘Bigg Boss’ is starting on October 3

Salman Khan has also recently launched his fitness brand ‘Being Strong’. Under this, while Salman is selling gym machines, he is also starting gym with his brand name. Salman Khan is coming soon on TV with the 14th season of ‘Bigg Boss’. The show is scheduled to begin on October 3. While Salman Khan’s film ‘Radhey’ may be released on the occasion of Christmas this year. ‘Radhey’ is the sequel to the 2009 release ‘Wanted’. Prabhu Deva is also directing this film.