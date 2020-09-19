Salman Khan, who is called the Dabangg Star of Bollywood, has become more than 54 years of age. But no one can say this by looking at his personality. Despite old age, he beats many young actors. They workout a lot. He often shares photos and videos of his workouts on social media. Inspired by this, he has started his new work. After a bodycare product, Being Human Outfit, he has entered the business of gymnastics equipment.

He shared the video on social media and YouTube and gave information about it. The company name of Gymnastics Equipment is ‘Being Strong’. In its promotional video, Salman Khan is seen doing a workout in the gym. Sharing this video on YouTube, Salman Khan wrote, “To ensure our well-being, everyone should take good care of their fitness. Provides a healthy body, healthy mind and healthy lifestyle.”

Gym opened in Delhi

With this, Salman Khan has opened his first gym in Delhi by the name of Salman Khan Gym, which is inaugurated on 18 September. Salman Khan is very excited about this. This is his second business start in lockdown. Prior to this, he has started a business of bodycare and sanitizer products. This product is sold in the market by Fresh name.

Watch Salman Khan’s video here

Talk about the workfront, Salman Khan is very excited about the film ‘Radhey: The Most Wanted Brother’. The film was to be released on Eid this year, but due to the lockdown, the shooting of the film could not be completed, due to which the film could not be completed. The shooting of the film has started at the moment. It remains to be seen whether the film will be released on the OTT platform or in theaters.

