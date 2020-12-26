Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will turn 55 on Sunday, December 27. However, due to Corona infection, he is not giving a big party, but in ‘Bigg Boss’ there is going to be a strong celebration in the house. While to make Salman’s birthday special, Raveena Tandon and Jacqueline Fernandes are going to come on the show on Sunday, Salman has revealed that he can put 173 kisses in a minute. Ravine and Jacqueline are shocked to hear this.

Salman’s claim in front of Raveena and Jacqueline

The show makers have released a promo for Sunday’s episode, in which Salman Khan is having fun with Raveena Tandon and Jacqueline at the stage. During this, Salman asks both of them how many kisses can they take in a minute? Jacqueline says that 30? After this Salman Khan is seen kissing. Salman says that he can do 173 kisses in a minute. Salman says in his own style, “Never underestimate the three things, I, me and my thumkaz.”

Households gave surprise performance



On the other hand, the contestants have made special preparations for Salman in the house. To make the occasion special, Arshi Khan and Vikas Gupta perform on the song ‘Pigeon Ja Ja’ in the film Maine Pyaar Kiya. While Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilac perform on the song ‘Yaar Na Mile’ from the film ‘Kick’. Nikki Tamboli and Ali Goni also perform on any of Salman’s romantic songs.

There will be no eviction this week!

Apart from this, Rakhi Sawant and Rahul Mahajan perform together to make the evening special, while Jasmin Bhasin also performs with Abhinav Shukla. Shehraj Gill will also be seen in Weekend Ka Vaar episode. She recreates Salman from her viral dialogue ‘Sada Dog Dog, Tawada Dog Tommy’. Dharmesh will also be seen in the show. There is also a good news that no member will be evicted from ‘Bigg Boss’ this week.