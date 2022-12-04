Video | Saija Körkö’s skiing trip took a strange turn: A fox stole a glove and peed on it

The glove eventually returned to its owner and ended up in the washing machine. Encounters between skiers and wild animals on the slopes of Paloheinä are a phenomenon every winter.

from Helsinki Saija Körkön The ski trip on the slopes of Paloheinä didn’t go exactly as planned. Körkkö, who went skiing on Friday, unexpectedly encountered a fox on the slopes.

Körkkö, who met the fox on the downhill, dug out his phone to take a picture of the fox for the children. While going down the hill, he dropped one of his ski gloves on the trail. The speed of the skis did not stop right away and Körkkö drifted about ten meters away from his glove.

“I saw the fox jogging towards it and I thought let’s take this on video too.”

Then it started happening. The fox didn’t seem to be bothered by the person standing on the path, but approached the glove on the ground with interest. At this point, Körkkö understood what was happening. In the video, you can hear him barking “no fox” while it urinates on the glove while maintaining strict eye contact.

“The fox really took the glove as his own,” Körkkö laughs on the phone.

Marking after that, the fox grabbed the owner’s glove in his mouth and scurried off the path towards the forest. The video of the events ends here.

“The situation continued so that in the forest the fox peed on the glove a second time. Then it left the glove unattended for a while, and I got to pick it up,” says Körkkö.

Kettu didn’t come back to defend his own property, but Körkkö was able to ski to the end of the run. The glove survived the change of owner without major damage, and after the washing machine it is now ready for use again.

“It’s my credit glove and there’s no way I could have left it there.”

Encounters between skiers and wild animals on the slopes of Paloheinä are a phenomenon every winter. Last winter, HS told about a fox that stole a skier’s vest and broke its zipper.