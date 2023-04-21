All residents of the residential building damaged by the explosion of a projectile launched due to a failure by a Russian military aircraft SU-34 in the city of Belgorodhave been evacuated, reported this Friday the governor of the Russian border region of the same name with Ukraine, Viacheslav Gladkov.

“The evacuation was supervised by specialists from the Ministry for Emergency Situations,” Gladkov wrote on his channel Telegram.

He added that some residents of the five-story building moved to relatives’ houses and others were accommodated in a hotel in the city.

Because of the explosion, which occurred, a woman was injured in the head and was hospitalized “in a state of moderate severity”, and another woman suffered burns but refused to be admitted.

The governor reported that, in addition, an elderly woman had to be hospitalized for a hypertensive crisis and is under medical observation.

(You can read: NATO announces date on which Ukraine’s entry into the Alliance will be discussed).

Belgorod, Russia. This is what happens when your jets fly to bomb a peaceful neighboring country. Sometimes bombs fall right on the heads of their own citizens. pic.twitter.com/ZZnmBJUImB — Oleksiy Goncharenko (@GoncharenkoUa) April 21, 2023

The explosion of the projectile, whose type has not been specified by the Russian Ministry of Defense, left a huge crater, 20 meters in diameter, and affected several residential buildings, cars and power line poles.

The power of the shock wave was such that a car that was parked next to the place of the explosion was left on the roof of a nearby building.

The city of Belgorod is located just 30 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, so at first social media users attributed the explosion to a Ukrainian attack.

(Keep reading: Why international treaties are more likely to be broken now?).

An abnormal launch of an aviation munition took place

Shortly after, the Russian Ministry of Defense issued a press release stating that the explosion was caused by a shell from a Russian warplane.

“On April 20, 2023, at approximately 10:15 p.m. Moscow time (7:15 p.m. GMT), during a flight of the Su-34 aircraft of the Aerospace Forces over the city of Belgorod, an abnormal release of an aviation munition took place,” specified in his note.

Defense added that a investigation to clarify the causes of the incident.

/2. Russian Ministry of Defense confirms that it was a failed Russian bomb 🤷‍♂️. – “On April 20, during the flight of the Su-34 aircraft over the city of Belgorod, an abnormal descent of aviation ammunition occurred” pic.twitter.com/OEDixKj5Ad — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) April 20, 2023

EFE

More news

Cyber ​​attacks: the other merciless war between Ukraine and Russia

The details of the death of Colombians in Ukraine took time to find them

Zelensky and Putin visit the front lines ahead of the Ukrainian counteroffensive