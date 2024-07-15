Russia has begun mass production of the FAB-3000, a large, highly explosive bomb.

This bomb weighs about 3 tons, and can be compared to tactical nuclear bombs.

The FAB 3000, equipped with wings, is dropped from the air towards its target, and the bomb rotates 180 degrees after falling to correct itself for the skid.

When they hit the target, they cause severe damage to fortifications and infrastructure.

On March 22, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the start of large-scale production of the FAB-3000 high-explosive aerial bombs.

Former Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected the implementation of Defense Ministry orders at the enterprises of the military-industrial complex in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that since February of this year, the process of large-scale production of the FAB-3000 high-explosive bombs has been organized.