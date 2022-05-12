According to balances of the United Nations Organization (UN), More than 3,000 civilians have been killed since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began. last February 2022. This is without counting the number of dead soldiers, which between both sides and according to NATO data would be more than 14 thousand lives lost.

Now, in the midst of daily conflicts and clashes between countries, one case is being considered as a possible war crime. In fact, ‘CNN’ exclusively revealed a video from a surveillance camera where you can see alleged Russian soldiers shooting at two unarmed civilians on the outskirts of kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

Both victims died at the scene.. ‘CNN’ was able to identify them. One of them was Leonid Oleksiyovych Plyats, 68, who worked as a guard at a car dealership. The family of the other deceased, director of said dealership, asked that his name not be disclosed.

What happened?

According to records, the events occurred on March 16 in the midst of different looting directed by the Russian military to businesses in the area.

Apparently, from what can be seen in the different videos that recorded the event, the owner of the dealership appears with his hands up and proceeds to be searched by the military. Minutes later Plyats arrives and is also searched, probably for weapons.

Afterwards, a short conversation takes place between both parties, which ends with the director and the Ukrainian guard turning their backs on the military and walking back to where they originally were.

Apparently, at least two of the five soldiers that can be seen in the video they shoot several times at the two civilians to then go to another place and leave the bodies without further help.

From what can be seen later, the 68-year-old security guard manages to stand up and walk to his job, from where he apparently made a call for help to Ukrainian civilians who were defending their homes and businesses.

From the videos it can be recorded that the civil “guard” did arrive at the scene, but not in time to help Plyats, who bled to death moments after making the call.

His daughter spoke with the media ‘CNN’: “They are executioners. It is horrible because my father was a civilian, he was 68 years old, he was a peaceful and unarmed man ”he mentioned after saying that he couldn’t even watch the video of his father’s last moments.

In addition, he added: “They must be tried,” referring to the military. “I hope that not only Ukraine but the whole world will learn about their crimes”.

At the moment, the Ukrainian Prosecutor’s Office together with various international organizations are in the midst of an investigation to find out whether war crimes were committed during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began last February.

‘CNN’ asked Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu for comment on the video, but received no response.

What are war crimes?

According to the Dictionary of Humanitarian Action and Development Cooperation, it is understood as the “serious violations of international humanitarian lawthat is, of the conventions, norms and uses applicable to international or internal armed conflicts, which imply international criminal responsibility”.

Likewise, the Statute of the Nuremberg Tribunal explained that it could be understood as “murders, mistreatment, forced labor of civilians, execution of hostages or destruction not due to military reasons”.

Other examples provided by the aforementioned dictionary are “serious attacks against people, especially intentional homicide, torture, inhuman treatment, destruction or appropriation of property, denial of a fair trial, attacks against the civilian population, attacks on defenseless places, cause death or injury to a person hors de combat”, among others.

