Between two dance videos, a call to demonstrate. In Russia, it is on the social network TikTok that many young people share their dissatisfaction with the economic situation and the police repression ordered by Vladimir Putin, and call for the release of the opponent Alexeï Navalny, detained since January 17 after having been the victim of an assassination attempt in the summer of 2020.

Very popular with high school students as well as young adults, the TikTok network has seen numerous videos circulating showing brutal arrests on the sidelines of protests against the Russian president, images which are only very rarely broadcast by local media. In anticipation of the January 31 rallies, during which tens of thousands of people again demanded the release of Alexey Navalny, a young woman published an English pronunciation course, in order to pose as an American citizen in the event questioned by the police.

TikTok has also seen numerous excerpts circulating from the latest video investigation carried out by Alexey Navalny and his team, in which the opponent accuses Vladimir Putin of being the unofficial owner of a luxurious 17,000 square meter palace, which the president Russian continues to deny.

Faced with this display of wealth, a young Russian reacted with irony by filming himself, cocktail in hand, lying on a buoy in a muddy puddle, in the middle of the dilapidated city where he lives. Despite censorship Russian authorities, videos marked with the hashtag # свободунавальному (“# libertépourNavalny”) are still available on TikTok.