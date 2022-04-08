The Ministry of Defense published a video that it said was of the Russian army’s targeting of the Ukrainian military infrastructure.

The ministry attached the video to a comment in which it said: “A precision-guided missile attack from a frigate of the Black Sea Fleet.”

“A barrage of four Kalibr cruise missiles hit ground targets on Ukrainian territory,” it added.

With regard to the situation on the ground, the Russian forces announced, today, Friday, the destruction of a training center for foreign mercenaries north of the Ukrainian city of Odessa, but did not elaborate on more details, especially with regard to the dead foreign mercenaries.

And in eastern Ukraine, he said The governor of Sumy region, also Friday, said that Ukrainian forces have regained control of the province.

In London, British military intelligence said on Friday that Russian forces had now fully withdrawn from northern Ukraine to Belarus and Russia.

The Defense Ministry said on Twitter that at least some of these Russian forces would be moved to eastern Ukraine to fight in Donbass, adding that any major redeployment from the north would take at least a week.

The ministry said that the Russian bombing of cities in the east and south continues, and that the Russian forces advanced south from the city of Izyum, which is still under its control, according to “Reuters”.

Ukraine is seeking to open up to 10 humanitarian corridors to evacuate trapped civilians on Friday, but civilians trying to flee the besieged Mariupol will have to use special vehicles.

The planned 10 corridors, announced by Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk, will be in southern and eastern Ukraine.

According to Vereshchuk, 4,676 civilians were evacuated from Ukrainian towns and cities on Thursday.

Multiple attempts to agree on a safe passage for buses to transport supplies to Mariupol and evacuate civilians since the start of Russian military operations in Ukraine on February 24 have failed, with each side blaming the other.

Mayor Vadim Boychenko estimated the civilian death toll in the coastal city of Azov at 5,000 more than a week ago, with tens of thousands still trapped without electricity and few supplies.