Mayor Sergei Sobyanin added via the Telegram messaging app, “Initially there is no damage or injuries as a result of falling debris. Emergency services are at the scene of the accident.”

He added that the drone was destroyed in Bogorodskoye, located on the northeastern outskirts of Moscow, according to Reuters.

Ukrainian officials reported on Saturday that Russia struck infrastructure facilities in Ukraine with drones overnight, causing power outages in more than 400 towns and villages in the south, southeast and north of the country.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated the Air Force for shooting down what he said were 29 out of 38 Iranian-made Shahed drones in several Ukrainian regions between eight o’clock on Friday evening and four o’clock on Saturday morning.

“Your precision, guys, is literally what gives life to Ukraine,” Zelensky said in his video evening speech, but warned that “the closer we get to winter, the Russians will try to make the blows harder.”

The Ministry of Energy confirmed that there is enough electricity in the system to meet the country’s needs, but the drone strikes cut off electricity to 1,550 consumers due to damage to the network.

The ministry reported earlier that electricity was cut off in 416 residential areas in the Odessa region in the south and the Zaporizhya region in the southeast due to the attacks.

According to officials, Russian drones also targeted Kiev in the second attack since the beginning of this month, adding that all planes heading to the capital were shot down as they approached.