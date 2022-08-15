The speed of the high-precision drone for war games is 110 kilometers per hour, with a flight range of 40 minutes, and a take-off weight of 12 kilograms.

The drone can independently conduct reconnaissance, detect and hit the target on the battlefield.

Thanks to the anti-laser protection, the Lancet Kamikaze is almost impossible to intercept or destroy.

Russia uses the marches to destroy and disable the electronics of hostile forces in Ukraine, jam communications, reconnaissance, strike enemy positions, and direct guns.

Among those planes are “Ileron-3”, which is nicknamed “the huntress of saboteurs”, “Grusha”, which means “pear”, and “Orlan-10”, known as “the witch and the silent”, which Moscow launched into the Ukrainian airspace for reconnaissance and tactical monitoring. .

During the war, “Drones” played a role in monitoring the destruction in Ukrainian cities, the moments of destruction of military vehicles, and monitoring targets, whether soldiers or vehicles, and turning them into balls of flame.

On Tuesday, Moscow announced that its new “Sirius” drone will make its first flight this year, knowing that this aircraft, which specializes in attack and surveillance, can fly for 40 hours continuously.