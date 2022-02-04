CDMX.- The early hours of Thursday, February 3 two street vendors of coffee and bread were run over by a driver on Avenida de Los Insurgentes, Colonia Roma, Mexico City (CDMX), one of them lost his foot in the incident.

The accident was documented in a video posted on the Twitter account “@c4jimenez” by the reporter Carlos Jimenezwho detailed that the person responsible escaped from the site instead of helping the wounded men.

In the clip, the two subjects are seen on their tricycles circulating along the Metrobús lane until the scene appeared a white car that ran over them at full speed and made them fly along with their merchandise.

One of the injured was identified as José Pérez, 26, who seriously hit his head and suffered the amputation of a foot; the other responds to the name of Francisco Morales, 29, who was also injured.

Although the authorities followed the person responsible through the cameras of the CDMX Command, Control, Computing, Communications and Citizen Contact Center (C5), however, the vehicle was abandoned in the Tabacalera neighborhood, in the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office.

The Attorney General’s Office is already investigating the crime to find the whereabouts of the person responsible.