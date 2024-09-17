In a tight clash at the Santiago Bernabéu, Real Madrid secured a 2-1 victory over Stuttgart thanks to a decisive goal from Antonio Rüdiger in the 83rd minute. The goal came after a precise corner kick by Luka Modrić. Rüdiger, demonstrating his aerial ability, rose above all the Stuttgart players and connected with a powerful header that left Manuel Neuer with no chance to stop the ball.
Rüdiger’s goal, which was unstoppable for the German goalkeeper, proved to be a hard blow for Stuttgart, who had shown a solid performance throughout the match. Despite their efforts and a remarkable defensive performance, the German team could not overcome a Real Madrid that, in the decisive moments, showed its ability to make the difference.
This goal not only allowed Real Madrid to take the lead, but also highlighted the importance of details in top-level matches. Rüdiger’s intervention was crucial in securing the three points, underlining how set-pieces can decide the fate of matches in competitions as demanding as the UEFA Champions League.
