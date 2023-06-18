Teenager changes his XV-year party to ask for help and start his own business

Mexico.- rosalia is a Spanish singer-songwriter who has had great success on the music scene and through TikTok the video of a character known as “Rosalio”.

through the account of TikTok @djdaniromero_oficial, Rosalía’s funny impersonator was spread.

Rosalio copies the famous viral gesture of Rosalía interpreting the theme of “Bizcochito” while there are dozens of people around him.

TikTok users commented on the video, which was taken humorously and left thousands of comments.



VIDEO: Rosalio, the imitation of Rosalía goes viral on TikTok

“I can no longer differentiate between Rosalía and Rosalio”, “For the concert that reached me”, “I’m having a weird time”.

Other users began to tag Rosalía to see her reaction to her impersonator.

