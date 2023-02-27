Former Brazilian soccer player Ronaldo de Assis Moreira Ronaldinho, 42, dressed as a soccer player again to play a Kings League match, the 7-a-side football competition with innovative rules invented by Gerard Piqué. This time the Brazilian joined the Porcinos FC team, from the content creator Ibai Llanos.

He did it at the CUPRA Arena in Barcelona’s Zona Franca, the city that saw him succeed as a Barcelona footballer between 2003 and 2008. Ronaldinho was the great protagonist of the match despite the defeat of Porcinos FC against Pio FC in the round of penalties after finishing regulation time with 0-0.

The ‘contempt’ of Ronaldinho



To kick one of the penalties, the referee explained to the Brazilian what the unusual rules were in the Kings League.



“It’s a penalty from midfield, okay? If he stops it, the penalty is over, ”he told the soccer star, who was gesturing to try to understand the dynamics.

Ronaldinho only ventured to say: “We are going to put another, I am not going to be running, let another run.” He calmly withdrew from the field, signaling to his other teammates to replace him while the referee laughed at the unexpected attitude.

Despite the presence of the former soccer player, the Porcinos FC team of the renowned streamer Ibai Llanos failed to score goals and fell in a penalty shootout. As expected, the Brazilian did not take any penalty.

Of course, he took all eyes since he entered the competition in a pink limousine and received the band as team captain. According to the first reports, thanks to Ronaldinho, the Kings League reached one of the highest peaks of viewers: two million people connected through the Twitch platform.

👤 Referee: Ronaldinho, the penalty is from midfield. You run and you kick. 🎉🇧🇷 Ronaldinho: His P*%*ta Mother is going to run. Put another me that I’m going to be running, you’re crazy. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Dinho’s magic in the #KingsLeague ♥ pic.twitter.com/Fqz0N1pAJA — AnaDeportes (@Ana_deportes) February 27, 2023

Ronaldinho and Piqué’s plans

The presence of Ronaldinho meant that the scarce 300 seats in the CUPRA Arena pavilion were insufficient. Among the spectators, there were familiar faces such as the Barcelona soccer players Patri Guijarro and Clàudia Pina, the boxer Sandor Martín or Xavier Trias, former mayor of Barcelona and candidate for mayor in the municipal elections next May.

The man from Porto Alegre played at half speed, only participating in the attack plays and ignoring the defensive functions of his team. On the pitch he met up with an old acquaintance from the Spanish league, Alberto Lopo, formerly of Deportivo, Getafe and Espanyol, who was in charge of defending Ronaldinho.

Piqué also applauded his willingness and announced that they will work hand in hand: “They were long negotiations, but in the end he is here. First I talked to the brother and then he got involved. Ronaldinho is the player who for me has done the most magic on a pitch, leaving Leo Messi aside”.

“Ronaldinho will have a team in Brazil and will be the first owner,” he said. So the former player will take Kings League out of Spain and bring it to Latin America.

Ronaldinho retired as a professional footballer in 2018, although the last official match he played was with the Brazilian Fluminense in 2015. Before that, he also played for Querétaro, Atlético Mineiro, Flamengo, Milan, Barcelona, ​​Paris Saint-Germain and the Guild.

*With information from EFE

