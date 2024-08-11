In the context of the Cold War, where espionage, nuclear threats and political polarization were part of everyday life, the role of the media became more critical than ever. The media did not just inform; they became key tools to influence public opinion and consolidate power. This video explores how an open microphone and a joke by President Ronald Reagan almost triggered an international crisis. Professor of International Relations at the Universidad Pontificia Comilla José Manuel Sáenz explains that in an environment where every word could have global repercussions, the management of information is crucial in preserving world order.