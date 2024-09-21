Espanyol Barcelona were unable to recover from Joan García’s mistake, a situation that Real Madrid took advantage of and, with the class that characterizes them, went forward in search of breaking the tie at one goal. That was how Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo joined forces in the Merengue attack to put the 2-1 over the Periquitos at the Santiago Bernabéu in the 78th minute of the match.
Vini had only been on the pitch for a few minutes, coming on in the 55th minute as a substitute for Arda Güler and he was in top form. Kylian Mbappé opened the ball to the left wing, the Brazilian received the ball, made a three-finger cross with his right foot that left the entire Catalan defence without a response and Rodry only arrived to push the ball in to give the home team the lead.
This was Rodrygo’s second goal this season for Real Madrid in five games played. After scoring the second goal of the night, he was substituted in the 84th minute so that Carlo Ancelotti could give Endrick a few minutes on the pitch.
