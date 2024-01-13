Independent Santa Fe continues with its preparation to face the Colombian League which starts next Friday. The 'Cardinals' who debut next Monday, January 22 against Deportivo Pasto, They closed the Saturday day with a draw and a victory against Boyacá Patriots.

Bogota and Boyacense people met on the court 'El Campincito', in Bogotá, where they developed two preparation games. For the duel, the coach Pablo Peirano sent to the field: Juan Espitia; Jhon Meléndez, Iván Scarpeta, Darwin Cortés, Luis Rentería; Yimar Velásquez, Tomás Molina; Jersson González, Agustín Rodríguez, Juan Aristizábal; José Erik Correa.

The friendly, which had two 35-minute halves, ended in a goalless tie after 70 minutes of play.

The second game was a little more eventful. So much Santa Fe as Patriots They went out onto the field with different rosters compared to the first and new faces were seen such as Andrés Mosquera, Elvis Perlaza, Juan Pablo Zuluaga and Daniel Torres.

It was a fairly close match, with few scoring opportunities, which in the end was unbalanced by the experienced scorer Hugo Rodallegawho in the last breath, prevailed in the air, headed a corner kick from the right and sent the ball to save.

Second victory in this preseason for the Bogotá team that had just defeated Fortaleza. Besides, Rodallega He continues to leave good feelings with two goals in two games, precisely in the last friendly he also scored a header.

