Robots are a technology with Artificial Intelligence that are already part of our daily lives, whether for vacuuming our homes, as assistants in some tasks, in helping to combat some situations, in companies, in sports competitions, among others.

However, things don’t always go as they should, and the latest news indicates that a robot recently fractured a child’s finger during a chess competition that took place at the Moscow Chess Open, in Russia.

It all happened during the tournament in Russia, in the youth league of the Moscow Chess Federation. A 7-year-old child, who was competing in the tournament, got her finger crushed by the robot she was competing against.

More specifically, the robot had apparently finished the move, when the child was ready to make his move when the situation happened. However, either the robot had not yet effectively finished its move, or it misinterpreted the situation, moving while the child was playing, eventually causing the young player to fracture his finger, according to Russian news network TASS.

The moment was captured on video and shared through the Russian news channel Baza on Telegram and also on the social network Twitter. The image below shows the moment when the child is injured by the robot.

All acquisition that advanced AI will destroy humanity is false. Not the powerful AI or breaching laws of robotics will destroy humanity, but engineers with both left hands :/ On video – a chess robot breaks a kid’s finger at Moscow Chess Open today. pic.twitter.com/bIGIbHztar — Pavel Osadchuk 👨‍💻💤 (@xakpc) July 21, 2022

Shortly after the incident, people who were at the scene rushed to help the child and free his hand from the robot. The child managed to finish the remaining days of the tournament, but her parents are now trying to get in touch with the local promoter as a way to press charges over the incident.

According to Sergey Lazarev, president of the Moscow Chess Federation, “the robot broke the child’s finger – and that’s bad, of course. The robot was rented by us, it has been on display in many places for a long time with specialists. Apparently the child made a move and then the robot had to be given time to respond, but the boy rushed and the robot grabbed him. We have nothing to do with the robot.”