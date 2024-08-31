FC Barcelona face Real Valladolid at the Montjuic stadium in the fourth round of La Liga, with the Catalans looking to continue their perfect run after winning their first three games. By the 30th minute, Flick’s team are showing their superiority and are already 2-0 up.
The second goal came in the 25th minute, when Lamine Yamal produced a spectacular assist from almost his own half. The young Barça talent launched a long pass that flew over the Valladolid defence, leaving Robert Lewandowski one-on-one with Karl Hein. The Polish striker, with his usual quality, finished with his left foot, placing the ball out of the goalkeeper’s reach.
Earlier, in the 20th minute, Raphinha opened the scoring for the Blaugranas. The Brazilian took advantage of a well-balanced pass from Cubarsí and did not miss in front of goal, scoring the first goal of the match. Barcelona are dominating the match and everything indicates that they will remain at the top of the table if they maintain this level. Real Valladolid, on the other hand, are struggling to find answers, but Barça’s quality seems too much for the pucelanos.
With this goal, Lewandowski now has four goals in the league. Lamine Yamal also tops the list of assists with three assists in four games.
#Video #Robert #Lewandowski #scores #Barcelonas #goal #wonderful #assist #Lamine #Yamal
Leave a Reply