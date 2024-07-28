Mexico City.- At the San Diego Comic Con it was announced that Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the ranks of Marvel, now as the villain Dr. Doom.

It was also announced that the Russo brothers, who directed Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, are returning to Marvel Studios to direct the newly named Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Downey Jr., who had played Tony Stark, made a surprise appearance on the stage in Hall H as soon as Joe and Anthony Russo announced their new projects, causing a stir among the attendees.

Avengers 5 was previously announced as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, however, it was scrapped due to the legal issues of actor Jonathan Majors, who played the villain Kang in the MCU, so they changed direction.

The Russo brothers justified Robert’s casting as “evidence of the unimaginable possibilities in the Marvel multiverse.”

“This is potentially one of the most entertaining characters in all of fiction,” they said before Downey’s big reveal. “If we’re going to do this, if we’re going to bring it to theaters around the world, then I think we’re going to need the best actor in the world to play that character.”

Avengers: Doomsday will mark the end of Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in May 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars a year later.