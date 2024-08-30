Ciudad Juarez.- Aarón Josué MA was arrested by municipal elements in possession of Cristal, and was recognized as an assailant of platform drivers, a crime for which he will also be investigated

According to the police corporation, the arrest took place on the streets of Desierto de Sechura and Puerto Alicante, in the Hacienda Santa Fe subdivision.

During a preventive inspection according to security protocols, a package containing glass weighing approximately 18 grams was found among his belongings, and he was arrested.

He was also identified and will be investigated for committing various assaults on drivers through the app in recent days, as there are images where he appears.

Aaron Joshua MA, 28 years old, was brought before the corresponding authority for crimes against health, who will be in charge of carrying out the pertinent investigations for his alleged responsibility in the commission of the crime of robbery.