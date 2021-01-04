Bollywood actress Riya Chakraborty was recently spotted outside the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai. During this, Riya appeared with her brother Shouvik Chakraborty. Actually, Riya and her brother are out on bail in drugs, so they have to go to the office to attend. Riya and Shouvik were granted conditional bail in this case.

During this, Paparazzi spots Riya and a video of him has also surfaced. In the video, you can see that during this time Riya is seen igniting paparazzi. Also, if the lift is delayed, Riya goes up the stairs. Riya appeared to be covering her face with a mask.

Earlier on the new year also, a video of Riya Chakraborty’s brother’s seven revolving came out. According to reports, it is being told that Riya is looking for a new home for herself. This is the first time Riya Chakraborty has been publicly spotted after getting bail. Let us tell you that during the investigation into the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the NCB interrogated both of them and both their names came up in the drugs case due to which they had to go to jail.

2020 was full of troubles for both siblings. Riya Chakraborty was detained by the NCB on 8 September. After which she remained in jail for about 1 month. And on October 8, he was granted bail. At the same time, Shouvik was arrested even before Riya but he got bail on 2 December.

With this, Rumi Jaffrey said in an interview to Spotboy, “This year was traumatic for him (Riya). Although this year was very sad for everyone. But in his case it was another kind of trauma. Are you Can you imagine a girl coming from a middle class family to spend a month in jail? It was going to completely break her morals. “

Rumi continued, “Riya will comeback early next year.” After Riya’s release from jail, Rumi met Riya and told her that the industry would welcome her with open arms. Rumi said, “I met her recently. She gave up. She didn’t talk much. After that she has gone through, can’t accuse her after that. Let the fire burn and be ashes. I know Riya has a lot to say. “

