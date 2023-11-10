Rigoberto Uran He already announced his retirement. He will do it in 2024. His team confirmed that he will do it afters Paris Olympic Games, but the truth is that no one guarantees that he will be on the Colombian team for the tournaments.

Urán is already analyzing next season, the last of his long career, and he has not gotten off the bike, but he has had difficult moments.

(Shout out to Luis Díaz as a former star who experienced his father’s kidnapping: ‘It’s heartbreaking’)(The League left a record: the worst forward in the history of Colombian football)

Endangered…

He was at the Atlético Nacional headquarters. He shared with the green players, before continuing his preparation.

“You are an example for all these fools… Thanks to what you have done for the sport,” Rigo, who was accompanied by his family, told them.

As always he has been very active on his social networks. Near his amateur career, Urán uploaded a video in which he had a surprising and angry companion in one of his training sessions.

Rigoberto Urán is one of the most recognized cyclists in the country. Photo: Instagram @rigobertouran / @gorigogooficial

While he was riding a bicycle near his farm, on an unpaved road, a furious dog came out to him, barked at him, tried to bite him, and chased him for several meters.

Urán was not scared, he continued pedaling and finally escaped the possibility of being bitten by the dog that looked furious.

(The first image of Luis Díaz with Liverpool after his father’s release in Colombia)