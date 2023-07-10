Monday, July 10, 2023
by admin_l6ma5gus
July 10, 2023
in Sports
0
Video: Rigoberto Urán, explosive; of course, openly and without passing the buck

Rigoberto Urán, in his presentation.

The Colombian runner does not have a good Tour de France.

Rigoberto Urán He stands out among the world’s runners for being a jovial man, a good human being, who speaks to everyone and does so clearly.

Urán finished the first week of the competition in the Tour de Francebut his results do not leave him happy, at least in this first part of the race.
Tells the truth?

“The worst balance in history. If we’re talking about that, it was very badbut I hope that improves. Everything bad is corrected and improved because or else we are in the pot ”, he told Caracol Television.

However, the 36-year-old rider, who is competing in the Tour for the tenth time, does not lose hope of picking up the pace and making a dignified presentation.

‘Rigo’ analyzed the stage won by Tadej Pogacar in his own style,

“I told you, you have to have hope or you Colombian people are going to tell me that you have no hope,” he said.

The Colombian rider is ranked 93rd overall and is one hour, 32 minutes and 10 seconds behind the leader, Jonas Vingegaard.

“Tell me everything you carry. You are the ones who have the most to hope for. I have them and I hope you do too.” sentenced.
Sports

