Rigoberto Uran He is one of the most beloved cyclists in Colombian cycling, not only his great performances in the best races in the world have led him to gain worldwide fame, his way of being and facing difficult situations in life generate inspiration.

However, Rigo has been a trend in the country in recent weeks due to the series that is being broadcast on an important national channel and that has captivated millions of viewers who do not want to miss a single detail of the cyclist born in the Aburrá Valley.

Carmelo and the two Rigos, the real one and the one in the novel. Photo: RCN Channel and @gorigogooficial

'Rigo' has had great success and is a topic of conversation on social networks among the Colombian's fans, who are more surprised every day with the difficult situations he had to face throughout his life.

From the death of his father to his beginnings in international cycling, the series tells the journey he had to reach the pinnacle of the sport of bicycle.

The images moved the cyclist's followers. Photo: Images taken from social networks

That strong story is inspiration for several fans who let the runner who defends the colors of the team know it. EF Education Easy-Post. In the last few hours, a video was revealed that wrinkled the hearts of several Rigoberto followers.

A woman, a big fan of his series, decided to visit one of the cyclist's store locations, 'Go Rigo Go' to be able to share a few minutes with his 'hero'. Julianaas the woman identified herself, thanked him for the series, which is a source of inspiration for her who is fighting cancer.

“I am undergoing chemotherapy treatment and it has been very hard. Watching your series has inspired me like that 'berraquera' that you bring into life,” were the woman's words in the midst of emotion and under the watchful eye of the Urrao runner.

The cyclist reported on his Instagram account that the flower grower will be part of his 'Go Rigo Go!' chain.

You have to be patient because that takes a long time and I'm very happy to hear that.

And she revealed: “When I don't want any more and I'm tired, I think about what you say.” At these words, Rigo gave her a message of strength: “You have to be patient because this takes a long time and I am very happy to hear that,” were her words.

Furthermore, in the middle of the exchange he gave him a boost to overcome this illness: “Do your best to recover, we have to get out of that.”

Juliana, taking advantage of the fact that she had one of her idols in front of her, did not stop thanking him and asked him to put her autograph in a book. The meeting ended with a big hug.

