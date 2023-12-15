Rigoberto Uran He is a character both on and off the roads, his great charisma and way of expressing himself have distinguished him from other riders and his transparency has allowed him to gain many followers worldwide.

The cyclist born in Urrao, Antioquiais one of the characters of national sports, not only for his performance in the races of the WorldTouralso for his novel called 'Rigo', which has fallen in love with millions of viewers.

Rigoberto Urán, in the Tour de France. Photo: EFE / Instagram Rigoberto Urán

Rigo raises his daughter Carlota with a dart to youth

Rigoberto Urán is in Colombia preparing for the 2024 World Tour season, which could be his last year competing professionally after a few words from Jonathan Vaughters one of the team leaders EF Education Easy-Post, who mentioned a possible retirement of the Colombian.

However, Rigo does not waste time on this type of news and concentrates to be ready, although he does not leave aside his good humor and his particular way of dealing with things in his daily life.

The athlete published a photo from the day of the race. Photo: Instagram @rigobertouran

In the last few hours, he published a video through his social networks scolding his daughter Carlota for sleeping until 10:30 in the morning. “Batteries, well, what I'm going to show you. 10:30 in the morning, I trained this morning for two and a half hours, I had breakfast, an arepita and now, I ate two arepas again,” the paisa began by saying.

And he focused on his daughter Carlota who was sleeping comfortably. After a few seconds of watching her rest she began to say: “look into the future, Look this. What time is it? At 10 a.m. Here I am on my way to Bucaramanga and see this peeling. If this is the future of Colombia, my boys, I tell you that we are screwed, we have to negotiate, what a shit…”

The moment did not end there, he began to make funny comments that generated funny comments on his social networks. Rigo, like any dad would do, told his daughter: “My dear, shut your mouth, he's sleeping the same, half past ten in the morning, my love.”

He now became more serious about the situation and commented: “Don't sleep so much my queen, it's already very late, let's go up. It's 10:30 in the morning and his dad already has 70 kilometers on his legs, two breakfasts How do I leave her? And at night fucking, So do it up! Oh my God”

