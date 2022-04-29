At the annual Carnival of Tiripetio 2022, in Morelia, Michoacán, Mexico, a situation occurred that panicked several of those present who were observing the traditional jaripeos, a way of riding bulls until they are tamed.The fact It occurred in the Plaza Monumental when a bull managed to knock down the security fences that protected the public and ran over one of the riders.

Several of the attendees captured the event in videos that were later uploaded to social networks.

In the footage you can see how the bull launched itself against the metal fences of the place, which ended up giving way. Thus, the animal managed to ram several of the attendees.

(Keep reading: Debanhi Escobar faced a group of men, new videos reveal).

⚠️STRONG IMAGES⚠️ A horseman was crushed by a bull during the jaripeo that took place in the Plaza de Toros Monumental de #Morelia, #Michoacanthe young man was seriously injured and was treated by paramedics who took him to a hospital. pic.twitter.com/xr1wscfJkV – What a Little Mother 🇲🇽 (@QuePocaMadre_Mx) April 25, 2022

To control the situation, some horsemen grabbed the animal, but, in their desperate attempt, one of the men fell and the bull repeatedly ran over him. As seen in the pictures, his companions helped him and moved him away from the bovine.



After a few minutes of chaos and panic, the bull was roped in and led away from the spectator area.

They did not have permits from the city council

The Carnival of Tiripetio, presumably did not have the permits of the Morelia city council. Not having all the requirements up to date, there were no elements of civil protection and citizen security at the event.

(Don’t stop reading: ‘Mom, I’m burning’: boy was cremated by another who bullied him).

Fortunately, the Municipal Commissioner for Citizen Security of Morelia reported that only One person was injured, but it was not seriously.

For its part, the Civil Protection indicated that if they had had the authorization of the city council, this situation would not have occurred since they would have the necessary protocols to preserve the safety and integrity of the attendees.

More news

– ‘Compañere’, Andra Escamilla, asks for justice after leaking intimate video

– Woman married her cat to avoid restrictions on future landlords

– Caged: the harsh measures in Shanghai to maintain confinement

– The 16-year-old girl who learned to speak 8 languages ​​selling sweets to tourists

Trends WEATHER