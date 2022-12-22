More than 19 kilometers, 156 bends and no crash barriers. Pikes Peak in Colorado is the annual sprint to the clouds: a time race in which people try to reach the top as quickly as possible. Today TopGears Rob Dahm is there for an unofficial meeting. Racing veteran David Donner tries to break the record for the fastest production car at Pikes Peak in his Porsche 911 Turbo S.

Donner has already won the race to the mountain top in America three times. He knows that trick by now. Now he has his eyes set on breaking the production car record. He will not drive an official record today. For that, the times must be set during the Pikes Peak event. Nevertheless, Donner already sets a faster time than the current record in his first run.

The record for the fastest production car on Pikes Peak

That record is held by the Bentley Continental GT with a time of 10 minutes and 18.4 seconds. During the previous Pikes Peak event, Donner also made an attempt with this 911 Turbo S. Then, due to bad weather conditions, he did not exceed a time of 10 minutes and 34 seconds. The American is going to sit well under that this time.

Donner now drives up in 9 minutes and 54 seconds. In addition to the climb to the top, we also get a look behind the scenes in Donner’s garage. There he talks about his past on Pikes Peak, the cars he drove up the mountain and the minimal modifications they made to the Porsche 911 Turbo S to make it (unofficially) the fastest production car on Pikes Peak.