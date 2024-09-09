LThe Colombian national team will face Argentina next Tuesday September 10 for the first time since the Copa America final. This time, they will face each other in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup and the support of the fans has been up to par.

According to the criteria of

In Barranquilla, several fans have mobilized to accompany the National Team at the different concentration and training points. Among them, children who see footballers as an example to follow.

During the Copa America, One of the players who won the most fans was Richard Ríos for his determination on the field. For this reason, a child fan waited for him with a banner in which he confessed his love and asked for a gift.

‘Give me something of yours, please’

The banner that the national team players saw said “Richard Rios, you are my idol, give me something of yours, please,” hoping that the footballer would see him and be able to make the boy’s dream come true.

Fortunately, the player saw the boy’s request and the banner, and approached him to greet him and thank him for being there. In addition, He took the opportunity to sign the Palmeiras shirt he was wearing.

Finally, the player He took off his Colombian national team cap and put it on the boy who was very excited and thanked him for the gesture he had just made.

The boy, in tears, also took the opportunity to encourage Luis Díaz, who scored the equalising goal against Peru in the previous matchday.

Colombia is third in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup and will seek to continue its undefeated streak in qualifying in the next match against Argentina, which will be next Tuesday, September 10 in Barranquilla.

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS